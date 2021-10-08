WATCH: Mike Woodson at Big Ten Media Day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Coach Woodson addresses the media on the second day of B1G Ten Media days. He speaks on how his team is bonding, how he is adjusting to the new NIL laws, and how newly acquired players are filling holes.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.