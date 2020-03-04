WATCH: Jeff Mercer, players react to Indiana's 17-2 victory over Purdue
Indiana defeated Purdue 17-2 in its home opener Wednesday. Head coach Jeff Mercer, senior pitcher Cal Krueger and senior first baseman Jordan Fucci were made available to the media following the game.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Jeff Mercer
Jordan Fucci
Cal Krueger
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.