WATCH: Jeff Mercer, players react to Indiana's 17-2 victory over Purdue

Indiana defeated Purdue 17-2 in its home opener Wednesday. Head coach Jeff Mercer, senior pitcher Cal Krueger and senior first baseman Jordan Fucci were made available to the media following the game.

Jeff Mercer

Jordan Fucci 

Cal Krueger

