Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana 2022 wide receiver target Omar Cooper had a terrific season opening performance for Lawrence North (IN) in a 62-34 win over Avon (IN).

Cooper finished with three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The junior wideout is teammates with current 2021 IU QB commit Donaven McCulley.

Cooper is ranked as the No. 241 overall prospect in the Rivals250 class of 2022.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.