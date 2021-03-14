WATCH: IU pitching coach Justin Parker, McCade Brown talk Brown's 16 K's
IU pitching coach Justin Parker and pitcher McCade Brown react to Indiana's doubleheader win on Saturday over Penn State and Brown's 16 K's.
Brown's 16 strikeouts tied an Indiana program record.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
