Just how important was Bob Knight's return to Assembly Hall? Moving forward, all IU players involved in that moment and every fan on campus will remember that day for the rest of their lives.

Mike Woodson, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas and Randy Wittman, four of the best players Knight coached at IU, joined a BTN Zoom conference to go in-depth about the return and the days and weeks leading up to the big moment on February 8, 2020.

