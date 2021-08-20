WATCH: IU coordinators discuss improvement made in fall camp
Indiana coordinators Nick Sheridan and Charlton Warren discuss the improvements made by the offense and defense throughout fall camp.
Above are their full Q&A's.
(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)
