WATCH: IU commit Donaven McCulley season opener highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana 2021 commit Donaven McCulley put on a show in his season opener as Lawrence North (IN) took down Avon (IN) 62-34.
His final official stats were 9-of-13 passing for 250 yds and four touchdowns. He also added 156 yards on the ground on 13 carries and one score.
McCulley is a four-star QB and ranked No. 210 in the Rivals250 rankings in the class of 2021.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.