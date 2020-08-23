 WATCH: IU commit Donaven McCulley season opener highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-23 11:58:57 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: IU commit Donaven McCulley season opener highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana 2021 commit Donaven McCulley put on a show in his season opener as Lawrence North (IN) took down Avon (IN) 62-34.

His final official stats were 9-of-13 passing for 250 yds and four touchdowns. He also added 156 yards on the ground on 13 carries and one score.

McCulley is a four-star QB and ranked No. 210 in the Rivals250 rankings in the class of 2021.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}