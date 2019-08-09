News More News
WATCH: Indiana Quarterback Commit Dexter Williams Practice Clips

TheHoosier.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made his way to Macon, Ga. to check out Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams from Mount de Sales Academy.

Check out clips from Williams' throwing session in the video below!

There aren't any clips of Williams throwing the ball far downfield, as the day before we visited his practice, he had a much more intense throwing day, and this was the day before his team had a scrimmage, so he took it a bit easier when we saw him.

