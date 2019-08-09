WATCH: Indiana Football Fall Camp Interviews (Aug. 9)
Indiana coaches Kane Wommack and Brandon Shelby and IU defensive backs Raheem Layne, Jaylin Williams, and A'Shon Riggins met with the media on Friday. Check out the videos below.
