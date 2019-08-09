WATCH: Highlights Of New Indiana Basketball Commit Anthony Leal
Bloomington South (Ind.) shooting guard Anthony Leal has announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out what IU is getting in the four-star guard in the videos below.
