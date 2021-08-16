Watch: Grant Heard discusses progress from WR group

On the depth at the slot position…

GH: Right now, I think today D.J. Matthews Jr. would probably be in there. The good thing with our system is we have the ability to move people where we want them and when we want to do that. There will be different people in there at times but starting off would probably be D.J. I just think he is a quick little jitter bug that gives us some juice that we need on this offense.

On what D.J. Matthews Jr. has brought to the offense…

GH: He is full go. He’s a sharp kid, very intelligent. Good to go with the playbook. Now it’s just more trying to refine some of the stuff and getting it to the way we want it done. Every once in a while, he reverts back to those Seminole ways and so I’ve got to remind him ‘You’re a Hoosier now’ and we do it this way. He’s done awesome. The first day I saw him, he’s done some stuff route wise that they didn’t do over there that he naturally knows how to do so he’s making my job easier.

On who has impressed him beyond the first couple spots on the depth chart…

GH: Depth wise I feel good. I feel like I there are six or seven guys that we could put in there and feel comfortable that they can go in and make a play and know what we are doing. It’s awesome because every year I’ve been here I’ve lost one for a game or a season. Big Ten football is rough, and it’s called Big Ten football for a reason. We are going to have to have depth and you’re always going to have to be on alert and ready to jump in there and make a play. It just makes me feel better because if something happens, if someone is tired, someone is dinged up, whatever the case may be, I don’t have to scramble about who’s going in next.