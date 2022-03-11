Watch: Extended game highlights of Indiana's win over No. 1 seed Illinois
Indiana took down No. 1 seed Illinois in Friday's Big Ten Quarterfinal action, 65-63.
It is the first time a nine-seed has made it to the conference tournament semifinals since 2002. It is also the first time since 2003 that Indiana has won back-to-back games in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Hoosiers have secured a bid for the NCAA Tournament with their win.
They move on to face Iowa in the semis on Saturday.
Above are extended game highlights of IU's win over Illinois.
