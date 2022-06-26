Watch: Connor Bazelak throwing at Manning Passing Academy

Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak has been competing in the Manning Passing Academy this week and has stood out with some of his throws.

Bazelak was one of 45 quarterbacks at the camp which took place at Nicholls State University from June 23 to June 26.

The Missouri transfer committed to Indiana earlier this spring. This past season he threw for 2,548 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2020, Bazelak was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year throwing for 2,366 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

In 24 career games, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with a 66 percent completion rate. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

“He brings a ton of experience, threw for a whole bunch of yards and touchdowns in the SEC, and had a lot of success at Missouri," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said during Spring Practice. "That experience is invaluable just the poise he brings you can see it in the scrimmage situations during practice. He just brings in a kinda real calm confidence to the huddle.”

Bazelak is expected to compete for the starting job with returning quarterback Jack Tuttle.