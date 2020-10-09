Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald talked about the loss of Marcelino Ball, how his move to the 'husky' position is going and what he needs to work on in order to be ready for the 2020 season.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.