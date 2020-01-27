New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren met with the media as his visit to Bloomington came to a close Monday. Indiana was his first stop on a tour of the Big Ten campuses in 2020, when he will see all 350 Big Ten athletics programs in action.

Warren talked to the media about name, image and likeness, mental health and wellness of student-athletes, getting student-athletes registered to vote, becoming the first African-American Power Five commissioner, Big Ten divisional structure and, even, Big Ten officiating.

Hear all that he had to say in the video below.