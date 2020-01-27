WATCH: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren visits Indiana
New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren met with the media as his visit to Bloomington came to a close Monday. Indiana was his first stop on a tour of the Big Ten campuses in 2020, when he will see all 350 Big Ten athletics programs in action.
Warren talked to the media about name, image and likeness, mental health and wellness of student-athletes, getting student-athletes registered to vote, becoming the first African-American Power Five commissioner, Big Ten divisional structure and, even, Big Ten officiating.
Hear all that he had to say in the video below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.