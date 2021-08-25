WATCH: Big 10, ACC, PAC 12 discuss conference alliance
ACC Commissioner James Phillips, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff discuss the conference alliance that the conferences formed.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of the Big Ten)
