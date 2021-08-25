 TheHoosier - WATCH: Big 10, ACC, PAC 12 discuss conference alliance
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 10:25:52 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Big 10, ACC, PAC 12 discuss conference alliance

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

ACC Commissioner James Phillips, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff discuss the conference alliance that the conferences formed.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of the Big Ten)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}