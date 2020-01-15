WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Indiana's 59-50 loss to Rutgers
Indiana head coach Archie Miller spoke with the media after Wednesday night's 59-50 loss to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Hear what he had to say in the video below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.