WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Indiana's 59-50 loss to Rutgers

Indiana head coach Archie Miller spoke with the media after Wednesday night's 59-50 loss to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Hear what he had to say in the video below.

USA Today Images

