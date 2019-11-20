WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Princeton
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, forward Joey Brunk and guard Devonte Green all spoke with the media after Indiana's 79-54 win over Princeton on Wednesday.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Joey Brunk and Devonte Green
