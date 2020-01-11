WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 11 Ohio State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith and senior guard Devonte Green all spoke to the media after the Hoosiers' 66-54 win over No. 11 Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.