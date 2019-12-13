WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to overtime win over Nebraska
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith, sophomore guard Rob Phinisee and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis reacted to Indiana's 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska on Friday night.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee
