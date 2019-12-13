News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 21:57:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to overtime win over Nebraska

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith, sophomore guard Rob Phinisee and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis reacted to Indiana's 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska on Friday night.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

Archie Miller

Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee

