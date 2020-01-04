WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 75-59 loss in College Park
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, forward Joey Brunk and guard Al Durham all spoke to the media following Indiana's 75-59 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday afternoon.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Joey Brunk
Al Durham
