WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview season opener
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana men's basketball coach Archie Miller and players Al Durham and Rob Phinisee previewed the 2020-21 season ahead of Wednesday's season opener against Tennessee Tech.
Above are their full Q&A's.
(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.