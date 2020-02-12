WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Iowa
Head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and freshman guard Armaan Franklin address the media ahead of Indiana's matchup with Iowa on Thursday.
The Hoosiers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they take the floor inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Archie Miller
Al Durham and Armaan Franklin
