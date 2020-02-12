News More News
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Iowa

Head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and freshman guard Armaan Franklin address the media ahead of Indiana's matchup with Iowa on Thursday.

The Hoosiers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they take the floor inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Archie Miller

Al Durham and Armaan Franklin

