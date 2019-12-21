WATCH: Archie Miller, Mike Brey, players react to Crossroads Classic
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and Joey Brunk, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin spoke to the media after Indiana's 62-60 win over Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Mike Brey
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Armaan Franklin and Joey Brunk
