News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 14:05:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Archie Miller, Mike Brey, players react to Crossroads Classic

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and Joey Brunk, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin spoke to the media after Indiana's 62-60 win over Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Archie Miller

Mike Brey

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Armaan Franklin and Joey Brunk

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}