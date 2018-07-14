Facing off against Nike Team Florida in a late 9 p.m. ET tipoff on Friday night, the Center Grove star finished with 27 points on 13-of-20 shooting, plus 17 rebounds in a 76-66 victory.

2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indy Heat may not have advanced to Saturday play at Nike Peach Jam, but the top IU target wasn't about to head home before going out with a bang.

The performance was all the more impressive when considering the level of talent Nike Team Florida's frontcourt features.

Holding down the post for their squad is 6-10, 275-pound big man Vernon Carey, a five-star center ranked as the No. 1 player nationally in 2019 with offers from Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas among others.

They also feature 6-8, 200-pound five-star forward Scottie Barnes, who checks in as the No. 2 player nationally in 2019.

Jackson-Davis finished with more than a handful of dunks against the duo in leading Indy Heat to the win.

IU head coach Archie Miller and assistant coach Bruiser Flint were in-attendance. Kentucky head coach John Calipari and UCLA head coach Steve Alford were also at the game, among many others.

For video of his game, check out some of the highlights embedded below.