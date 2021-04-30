“You saw a group that really focused on fundamentals and technique,” Warren told the media this week. “Tried to go to the basics of football, blocking, tackling, taking the ball away. And really instilling a lot of effort and hustle and juice into everything we did. It wasn’t much about scheme because obviously these guys know the scheme. We have an older crew that has played this defense for, what - three years now. They know the scheme. While we did things to make ourselves better, the focus was more on technique and effort, and these guys responded.”

Sure, the former University of Georgia defensive backs coach had to get up to speed on the terminology the Hoosiers use on defense, as well as learning player's names and adapt to coaching linebackers for the first time, but he didn't have to install a new scheme or a complete defense in his first spring at Indiana.

With an established defensive scheme already in place and playmakers who are veterans, new Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren had an easier spring than some.

The Hoosiers bring back a wealth of talent and experience on the defensive side of the football this fall, losing just three players who started at least once in 2020. In addition, they welcome back Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Raheem Layne this season from injuries and bring back the likes of All-Americans Tiawan Mullen and Micah McFadden, along with Bryant Fitzgerald, Reese Taylor, Jaylin Williams and added grad transfer and defensive end Ryder Anderson.

Even with all those pieces back, Warren told the media he was focused on building depth at every position.

“We had a focus on building depth this spring. I thought we had a focus on building depth this spring. Getting a bunch of guys reps, changing the way we practice a little bit to get guys more reps, and I thought you saw our younger guys, with the extra reps, really step up and make plays and show understanding of the defense," Warren said.

In addition, there was a focus on maintaining the pressure on opposing offenses that led Indiana to become one of the nation's best at takeaways in 2020. Warren told the media that taking the ball away will be "paramount to having a great defensive unit."

“We did things this spring where we charted the attempts and tracked the progress at every practice of how many takeaways we got. Our havoc rate is something that we talk about a lot every single day. We opened up our meetings with what our havoc rate was from the day prior. We talked about our percentage of a takeaway, sacks, tackles for loss, and pass breakups. There were not many days where we did not get those numbers, but if we did not we would do a drill to reinforce what we did not do. I saw great progress and a continuation of a wanting to go after the ball," Warren said.

There is also a continuation of wanting to get better on defense, Warren said.

"I think we are all here to be better. I think we are all here to take the next step in our goals as a team. If we keep continuing the way we are going, take the ball away, limit explosive plays and stop the run, we have a chance to be an excellent defense and help us achieve our team goals. I am very excited about the group and the potential they have. I am looking for growth and another level of play going into this fall. We do not want to be the same group," Warren said.