Walkthrough: Iowa
Indiana welcomes Iowa to town on Thursday. Find out everything you need to know about the Hawkeyes in Walkthrough.
Game information
Iowa at Indiana
Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET
Bloomington, IN (Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall)
TV: BTN with Dave Revsine and Shon Morris
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer and Errek Suhr
Vegas says
Indiana opens as the 1.5-point favorite with a game total of 149.
KenPom has it pegged at 76-75 Iowa.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news