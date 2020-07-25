“I have always dreamed of playing for IU football," Fiacable told TheHoosier.com . "I have been going to games since I was in the first grade. I have always been around the program, and I want to play for a team that I know and love. I will play wherever the coaches need me, whether that is center, guard or tackle."

Now, he will follow in his father’s footsteps, who played during the 1990’s, and his brothers, Stephen and Mike, who were on the roster in the 2010’s. In addition, his brother, Nick, is a student assistant.

For Vincent Fiacable , staying in state and following his family’s tradition of suiting up in Cream and Crimson and for the Hoosiers was a dream. In April, it became a reality as Fiacable received an offer from Indiana.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound lineman from Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger says his family history of suiting up for the Hoosiers has been a help rather than a hinderance or added pressure.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know that I will be a part of the IU football team in the near future. What sets Indiana apart from everyone else is that they play all four quarters to the very end, and they give every team their very best," Fiacable said. "They are always in a dog fight with each and every team they play.”

Not only has Indiana been around Vinny Fiacable in his household, but the Hoosier connection runs deep on the football field as well. At Bishop Dwenger, Fiacable played next to 2020 Indiana early enrollee Luke Wiginton and blocked for Indiana walk-on Patrick Finley.

Fiacable had offers from the likes of Ball State, Cincinnati, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Illinois State, Indiana State, Louisville, Ohio, Princeton, San Jose State, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Yale, but was always waiting for IU.

When the offer from Indiana came in, there was nothing left to do but commit as it took him less than week to come to a decision.

“I just knew where I wanted to go, so I thought there was no point in waiting anymore,” Fiacable said.

Fiacable is part of a 11-man class for Indiana in 2021 that is currently ranked No. 59 in the country.