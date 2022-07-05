 TheHoosier - Video Scouting: 2025 guard Jalen Haralson spring/early summer highlights
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-05 09:16:28 -0500') }} basketball

Video Scouting: 2025 guard Jalen Haralson spring/early summer highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Extended game highlights of class of 2025 Fishers (Ind.) guard Jalen Haralson from this spring and early parts of the summer.

TheHoosier.com has been able to see Haralson numerous weekends.

Below is the full video.

(Keegan Nickoson contributed to this story)

