 TheHoosier - Video Scouting: 2025 forward Caleb Wilson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 10:39:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Video Scouting: 2025 forward Caleb Wilson

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

TheHoosier.com got an extended look at 2025 AE5 power forward Caleb Wilson in the Adidas 3SSB live evaluation period a couple of weeks ago.

Below are extended highlights from Wilson's weekend and an evaluation of his game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}