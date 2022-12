TheHoosier.com got another extended look at 2024 center Flory Bidunga at the Sneakers For Santa Shootout in Brownsburg a couple of weeks ago.

Bidunga had 16 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 58-51 loss to Ben Davis.

Below are extended highlights from Bidunga's game and a evaluation.

The 6-foot-9 phenom center put on a absolute show at Sneakers For Santa. Bidunga had multiple lob dunks, rebounds, and incredible blocks that showed how quick he is off of his feet. His motor was as high as it could be and it seemed like he sprinted down the floor nearly every play. Does not have that jumper yet but there is no need for him to rush that in his progress as a basketball player because he is just so productive in the paint. Bidunga is a truly special player and he is the best in-state prospect since Greg Oden.