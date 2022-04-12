 TheHoosier - Video Scouting: 2024 forward Cooper Koch
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 08:50:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Video Scouting: 2024 forward Cooper Koch

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

TheHoosier.com got an extended look at 2024 Indiana Elite forward Cooper Koch this weekend in the Adidas 3SSB live evaluation period.

Koch has visited Indiana multiple times over the last year. Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Purdue are all heavily involved in his recruitment. His dad, JR Koch, played during college at Iowa.

Below are extended highlights from Koch's weekend and an evaluation of his game.

