Video Scouting: 2024 forward Cooper Koch
TheHoosier.com got an extended look at 2024 Indiana Elite forward Cooper Koch this weekend in the Adidas 3SSB live evaluation period.
Koch has visited Indiana multiple times over the last year. Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Purdue are all heavily involved in his recruitment. His dad, JR Koch, played during college at Iowa.
Below are extended highlights from Koch's weekend and an evaluation of his game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news