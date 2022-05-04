 TheHoosier - Video Scouting: 2023 Indiana point guard commit Gabe Cupps
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 10:25:33 -0500') }} basketball

Video Scouting: 2023 Indiana point guard commit Gabe Cupps

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
2023 Indiana point guard commit Gabe Cupps was back in action at the Bill Hensley Run N Slam last weekend in Fort Wayne. Midwest Basketball Club (Oh.) and Cupps went on to win the 17U division championship.

In the first 3SSB live period in Indianapolis that TheHoosier.com attended, Cupps averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals and just 1.5 turnovers per game.

TheHoosier.com got another chance to see Cupps last weekend. Below are extended highlights of his weekend at the Run N Slam.

