Video Scouting: 2023 Cathedral forward Xavier Booker
TheHoosier.com got another extended look at 2023 Indiana target and Cathedral forward Xavier Booker during the 2022 playoffs.
Cathedral will play in the 2022 4A State Championship game versus Chesterton this Saturday.
Below are extended highlights of Booker during the sectional rounds of the playoffs and an evaluation of his game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news