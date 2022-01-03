Video Scouting: 2023 Bloomington North forward JQ Roberts
TheHoosier.com got another extended look at 2023 Bloomington North forward JQ Roberts last week at the Danny Bush Classic.
Roberts had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-45 win over Whiteland in the semifinals. He then had seven points in the championship game but dealt with a nagging injury for much of the game.
Below are extended highlights from Roberts' week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news