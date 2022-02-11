Video Scouting: 2022 Indiana signee CJ Gunn highlights vs Carmel
TheHoosier.com got another extended look at 2022 Lawrence North guard, and Indiana signee, CJ Gunn this past Monday against Carmel.
Gunn had 27 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in a 68-61 loss.
Below are extended highlights from Gunn's game and an evaluation of his game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news