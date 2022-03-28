 TheHoosier - Video Scouting: 2022 Indiana signee CJ Gunn
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-28 09:37:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Video Scouting: 2022 Indiana signee CJ Gunn

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

TheHoosier.com got another extended look at 2022 Indiana signee and Lawrence North guard CJ Gunn during the 2022 state playoffs.

Gunn averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 37.4 percent from three this season for Lawrence North.

Below are extended highlights of Gunn during the sectional rounds of the playoffs and an evaluation of his game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}