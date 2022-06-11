Video Q&A: CJ Gunn Indiana-Kentucky Senior All Star Game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Incoming Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn spoke with the media after his 21 point performance in night two of the 2022 Indiana vs Kentucky Senior All-Star game at Southport (IN) High School. Gunn discussed what it meant for him to be an Indiana All-Star, winning the IBAC All-Star Game MVP award, arriving on campus, goals this summer, and more.
Full video interview below.
(Mason Williams contributed to this story.)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.