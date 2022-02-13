 TheHoosier - Video: Midseason highlights of 2023 guard commit Jakai Newton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-13 12:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Midseason highlights of 2023 guard commit Jakai Newton

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana 2023 commit Jakai Newton is having a terrific junior season for Newton (Ga) High School. He was named First Team All-Region for his play this year.

Above are partial junior season highlights.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}