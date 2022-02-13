Video: Midseason highlights of 2023 guard commit Jakai Newton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana 2023 commit Jakai Newton is having a terrific junior season for Newton (Ga) High School. He was named First Team All-Region for his play this year.
Above are partial junior season highlights.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.