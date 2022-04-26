Video: Malik Reneau senior season highlights

Class of 2022 Montverde (Fla) Academy five-star forward Malik Reneau officially signed with Indiana last week after committing to the program following his official visit.

Reneau averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds this past season, including 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds during the GEICO Nationals tournament en route to a second-straight National championship. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game.

Reneau was named an honorable mention All-American by MaxPreps.

Below are his full senior season highlights.