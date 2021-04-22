It was a warm reception for Woodson who was greeted with hugs by all of the Knicks players. Following the 137-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 40-point double-double by Julias Randle, the Knicks All-Star forward signed his jersey and gave it to Woodson.

New York holds a special place in Woodson's heart as he was drafted by the Knicks in the 1980 NBA Draft. He went on to play one season with the Knicks and then spend two seasons as an assistant and two seasons as the Knicks head coach.

"I want to thank my Knick family for allowing me to get out of my contract and come on home," Woodson said during his Indiana introductory press conference. "You know, Jim Dolan gets a bad rap in New York, but he was a great owner for me. He allowed me to head coach, and he allowed me to come back and be an assistant. I have him to thank, (president) Leon, (executive vice president, senior basketball advisor William Wesley) Wes, (general manager) Scott Perry and (head coach) Tom Thibodeau — what a great coach. His beautiful staff that they have assembled in New York has allowed me to do what I do now, and be able to come back and be a coach here at Indiana University. They didn't have to do that, but they did.

"So I thank them very much from the bottom of my heart... all the front office and medical and trainers, everybody in that Knick organization is first class and I have them to thank for me standing here today, so thank you."