Rivals Krysten Peek caught up with 2025 five-star guard Meleek Thomas at the USA basketball mini camp last week.

Thomas holds offers from Indiana, Pitt, St. John's, Kansas State, Missouri, Bryant and more.

He is ranked No. 13 overall in the 2025 class.

Thomas is planning on visiting Indiana for an unofficial visit on Nov. 30 when it plays North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Thomas previously told TheHoosier.com his impression of Indiana.

"Great staff and great program," Thomas said. "With coach Woody being in the pros for so long and sharing his knowledge and them just being so supportive already is a great first impression."

Above is the full Q&A with Rivals.