Video Interview: 2023 4-star wing Andrej Stojakovic discusses recruitment

Rivals.com' Krysten Peek catches up with fast rising class of 2023 wing Andrej Stojakovic during the second live evaluation period in April. They discuss his game, recent uptick in recruitment, main programs involved and what he's looking for from a program.

Stojakovic is ranked No. 63 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

Indiana offered the 6-foot-7 sharpshooting wing in April.

Below is the video interview.