Video: Indiana transfer commit Xavier Johnson
Indiana landed its first member from the transfer portal on Wednesday by the way of Pitt guard Xavier Johnson.
Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for Pitt this season.
He was Mike Woodson's first true commitment as head coach of Indiana.
Below are his video highlights over the course of his career at Pitt.
Career-High 32 points vs Virginia Tech:
27-point Performance vs Drexel:
2019-20 Sophomore Highlights:
