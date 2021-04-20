Indiana finalized its roster on Tuesday morning when it secured a commitment from Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp.

Kopp will be the fifth new face to see the floor next year for Indiana, in addition to UT-Martin transfer Parker Stewart, Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson and 2021 recruits Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates.

Kopp averaged 11.3 points for Northwestern last season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Below are his carer highlights from Northwestern.