Video: Indiana transfer commit Miller Kopp highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana finalized its roster on Tuesday morning when it secured a commitment from Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp.
Kopp will be the fifth new face to see the floor next year for Indiana, in addition to UT-Martin transfer Parker Stewart, Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson and 2021 recruits Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates.
Kopp averaged 11.3 points for Northwestern last season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Below are his carer highlights from Northwestern.
Miller Kopp Top 25 Career Plays
Season-High 23 Points vs Ohio State (2020-21)
20 Points vs Boston College (2019-20)
Features
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.