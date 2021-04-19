TheHoosier - Video: Indiana commit Tamar Bates highlights

Video: Indiana commit Tamar Bates highlights
Indiana received a commitment from 2021 4-star guard Tamar Bates on Monday.
He becomes the second commitment in the 2021 class for Indiana to go along with 4-star center Logan Duncomb.
Below are highlights of his season at IMG Academy as well as AAU highlights for KC Run GMC.
IMG (FL) vs Sunrise Christian (KS) - 2021 GIECO Nationals
IMG (FL) vs Milton (GA) - 2021 GIECO Nationals
IMG (FL) vs Montverde (FL) - 2021 St James NIBC Invitational
AAU Highlights (KC Run GMC)
