TheHoosier - Video: Indiana commit Tamar Bates highlights

basketball

Video: Indiana commit Tamar Bates highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana received a commitment from 2021 4-star guard Tamar Bates on Monday.

He becomes the second commitment in the 2021 class for Indiana to go along with 4-star center Logan Duncomb.

Below are highlights of his season at IMG Academy as well as AAU highlights for KC Run GMC.

Video highlights of new Indiana 4-star guard commit Tamar Bates.

IMG (FL) vs Sunrise Christian (KS) - 2021 GIECO Nationals

IMG (FL) vs Milton (GA) - 2021 GIECO Nationals

IMG (FL) vs Montverde (FL) - 2021 St James NIBC Invitational

AAU Highlights (KC Run GMC)

