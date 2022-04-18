Video: Indiana commit Malik Reneau highlights

Indiana received its fourth commitment in the class of 2022 when Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard Malik Reneau made his pledge to the Hoosiers.

Reneau is ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 3 power forward.

The 6-foot-8 forward chose Indiana over programs such as Miami, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia and Florida State.

Reneau was previously committed to Florida.

Below are his video highlights from both his play at Montverde as well as AAU and other events last summer.