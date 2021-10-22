Video: Indiana commit Jakai Newton highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana landed its first member of its 2023 class when Newton (GA) combo guard Jakai Newton committed to the Hoosiers.
Newton is ranked No. 43 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.
The 6-foot-4 guard chose Indiana over offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Clemson, Cincinnati and others.
2021 Spring RYZE Hoops Live Showcase
2021 The Tip-Off Classic
2020 Newton HS Season Highlights
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.