Video: Indiana commit Gabe Cupps highlights

Indiana landed a commitment from 2023 Rivals150 point guard Gabe Cupps on Tuesday.

Cupps is ranked the No. 141 player in the class of 2023.

The Centerville (OH) High School point guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three and 82 percent from the free throw line last season as a sophomore.