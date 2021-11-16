Video: Indiana commit Gabe Cupps highlights
Indiana landed a commitment from 2023 Rivals150 point guard Gabe Cupps on Tuesday.
Cupps is ranked the No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
The Centerville (OH) High School point guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three and 82 percent from the free throw line last season as a sophomore.
2021 High School Scrimmage
2020-21 State Championship Highlights
2021 Adidas 3SSB Highlights:
----
