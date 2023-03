Embed content not available

Above is the full video.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Nathan Childress, and Michael Shipp bid farewell to Hoosier nation after their final game in Assembly Hall.

